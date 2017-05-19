Organizers Cancel Strawberry Festival

If you were planning on attending the Strawberry Festival in Saegertown this summer, it looks like you're going to have to wait until next year to go.

The annual Strawberry Festival at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church is cancelled this year because of on-going road construction and road closures in and around the area.

Parish Council President George Beisler made the announcement Friday morning.

Beisler says they will still hold the Strawberry Festival Cash Prize Raffle.

Tickets are $1. You can buy one from a member of the St. Bernadette's parish, or after mass in either Meadville and Cambridge Springs June 10th and 11th.

He also says the festival will be back next summer.