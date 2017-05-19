Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein 'frustratingly cautious' in briefing House members

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Friday briefed members of the House of Representatives following a tumultuous several weeks where Rosenstein was thrust into the spotlight following President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Rosenstein was "very guarded" and would not discuss the circumstances of Comey's firing, according to one House Republican member in the briefing, because he suggested it could be under the purview of the recently-appointed special counsel, Robert Mueller.

"It's clear he just wanted to defer to Mueller on everything tough," said one Democratic lawmaker inside the room, who added that Rosenstein didn't address most questions and described his demeanor as "frustratingly cautious."

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-California, said Rosenstein was asked about the timeline of the firing and essentially replied, "Let the record speak for itself."

Rosenstein briefed senators Thursday afternoon in a classified, closed-door meeting. Senators coming out of that meeting told reporters that Rosenstein said Trump made it clear that he planned to fire Comey before Rosenstein wrote a memo outlining issues with the former FBI director's flouting Justice Department protocol. Members also said that the Justice Department's Russia investigation is "now considered a criminal investigation."

Rosenstein's briefing also comes after the decision he made earlier this week to appoint former FBI Director Robert Mueller to be special counsel in the Justice Department's probe of Russian meddling in the US election and any possible collusion between Moscow and Trump's presidential campaign last year.