City of Erie Releases Summer Rec Guides, Featuring Things to Do in Erie This Summer

This summer will be packed with things to do, with events planned for people of all ages.

And this week, the community will learn more about what's happening.

Erie Mayor Joe Sinnott announced Friday that the summer parks and recreation guide is coming out this week.

It'll tell you all about the summer rec programs for youth, families, and seniors, from small events to big ones like Celebrate Erie, "There's really no reason to feel like there's nothing to do, because there's something every day, you can find something whether it be music, or art, or some type of entertainment there are a lot of different things," said Sinnott.

The rec guides have information about several youth recreational summer programs and an activity schedule for kids, "We have to give the kids something constructive to do with their time, if we don't have something constructive, that can often lead to negative behavior, so we're very pleased that we have great partners and we're able to offer as many things as we are, as positive alternatives for young people," said Sinnott.

Friday, the city also highlighted several popular events, including the 8 Sounds of Summer Concert Series at area senior centers, and Cruise Town Erie. The popular classic car event on State Street, hosted by Contemporary Motorcar, will be back for two nights this summer, on June 9th and August 25th.

And there will be six Thursday night block parties, hosted by the Erie Downtown Partnership. This year, the parties will take on a new format, hosted at parks and other places in the city, which showcase the assets of downtown Erie, "Summer time in Erie is definitely the place to be, a lot of events are free and open to the public, our organization, the city, the Port Authority there's just so much to do we're glad to be part of it," said Erie Downtown Partnership CEO, John Buchna.

The summer rec guides will be going home with all students in the Erie school district this week, and in the Erie Times News paper on May 25th.

You can also pick up a copy at Erie city hall.