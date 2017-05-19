Jamestown, New York Pair Charged for Drugs, Endangering Welfare of child

A drug trafficking investigation has landed two people behind bars in Jamestown, New York.

Odessin McBride, 38, and Ashley McBride, 33, both face charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, NYSP CNET and agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) searched a residence on Sampson Street around 5:25 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say they found the McBrides and their 4-year-old child inside. They also found 130 grams of cocaine and 25 grams of crack cocaine, as well as cash, drug paraphernalia and set of brass knuckles.

Both were awaiting arraignment in the Jamestown City Jail.

Anyone with information on drug sales or trafficking in the Jamestown area can leave an anonymous tip by calling 716-483-8477 or using the Tips 411 app.