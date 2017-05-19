U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly Rules Out Run for Governor, Eyes Senate Sea - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly Rules Out Run for Governor, Eyes Senate Seat

Posted: Updated:

U.S. Congressman Mike Kelly, (R) Pennsylvania, announced he will not run for Pennsylvania governor, according to a statement released Friday.

Rep. Kelly said he is considering a run for U.S. Senator Bob Casey's seat in 2018 to represent Pennsylvania.

You can read the full statement below:

“Over the past year I have been considering two options to possibly serve Pennsylvania in a greater statewide capacity. I feel very blessed that a great number of friends and supporters have encouraged me to consider both the race for Governor and the race for U.S. Senator in 2018. Earlier this week I reached out to several of the potential Republican candidates for Governor to inform them that I will not be pursuing the GOP nomination for that race. This is in no small part because I believe our party has a promising field of strong candidates who will make an aggressive case to Pennsylvania voters that Governor Wolf’s agenda has failed us and that it is time for new leadership in Harrisburg. I pledged to each of them that I will fully support whoever wins the Republican nomination."

“I plan to spend much of the coming weeks thoroughly considering a campaign for the GOP nomination for next year’s U.S. Senate race. Senator Casey’s far-left pandering in Washington along with his paper-thin record of accomplishments during his long career in government have made him a disappointing representative of Pennsylvania. The people of our Commonwealth deserve two active legislators who will energetically represent commonsense Pennsylvania values in Congress’s upper chamber. I will be giving this race serious consideration in the months ahead and will make a final decision later this summer. An official announcement will be made at that time.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com