Brenton Davis Concedes in Erie County Executive Race After Official Vote Count

Republican candidate for Erie County Executive Brenton Davis conceded Friday afternoon after the official vote count at the Erie County Courthouse.

The count determined the number of votes will stay the same.

Art Oligeri finished on top in the County Executive race Tuesday with 30% of the vote.

Davis finished 214 votes behind him and waited for Friday's official count to decide whether to concede.

Oligeri will face Democratic incumbent Kathy Dahlkemper for the county's top job in the November general election.

