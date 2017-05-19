Former Credit Union CEO Sentenced to Federal Prison for Embezzlement

The former CEO of the Corry Area School Federal Credit Union Friday learned her fate for embezzling more than $740,000.

Karen Schenck, 50, of Bear Lake, plead guilty to a felony count of embezzlement.

On Friday, a judge sentenced her to spend two years in a federal prison in West Virginia.

She must also repay $696,273 in restitution, and spend five years on supervised release.

Investigators seized several items that Schenck bought with the embezzled money, including two vehicles, a snowmobile, a 5th wheel RV, and a trailer.



They sold the items at auction, receiving just more than $45,000 for the assets. That money went to the Credit Union, and the judge deducted it from the 741,362 she stole, to come up with the restitution amount.

"We think it (sentence) was fair," said Schenk's Defence Attorney, David Ridge. "We think the judge took the time to balance out the seriousness of the offense, but my client has truly accepted responsibility in her sincere remorse for what happened here," Ridge continued.

Police say she stole the three quarters of a million dollars while she worked there as a manager from 2008 to 2015, ""We were expecting a little bit more time, but we're satisfied with the sentence," said David Armstrong, Board President of the Corry Area Schools Federal Credit Union.

The FBI says Schenck made fake loans and deposits, and even withdrew money from members accounts.

The Credit Union recouped $500,0000 from its insurance company, and has since put in checks and balances to prevent such fraud from happening."There's a betrayal of trust, quite a betrayal of trust," said Armstrong. "But the board has stuck together, so have the employees, and things are working out for the better, so I think the long term prognosis is better now," Armstrong continued.

Ridge says they will not appeal the sentence, and Schenck must report August 4th to start serving her sentence.