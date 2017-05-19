Saint Vincent Hospital breaks ground on $115 million project

In February, Saint Vincent officials promised to break ground this spring on a new $115 million expansion and construction project.

On Friday, they delivered, breaking ground on the 104,000 sq. ft facility.

"It means better quality, better safety, better access for patients to seek care," said Tony Farah, chief medical and clinical transformation officer for Highmark Health.

"Erie in particular has needed renovation for a while, so we're going to put a lot of money into investing here for the next couple of years," said Cindy Hundorfean, president and CEO of Allegheny Health Network.

Much of the work will be focused on a new emergency room. It will feature new state of the art operating rooms, built to fit the hospital's new robotic surgical equipment.

But there will be work off-campus as well.

"We're going to build an east-side wellness pavilion, similar to our west-side pavilion," said Hundorfean. "We're going to be doing that on the east side of Erie, which we're very, very excited about."

The work on campus will connect the existing emergency room to the nearby Hardner Building, allowing Saint Vincent to offer additional services, although officials aren't saying what those will be, just yet. Saint Vincent accommodates about 65,000 patients each year.

This project at Saint Vincent is one of several projects across the city taking shape in 2017 worth nearly a half-billion dollars.

"It's good for the economy," said Erie Mayor Joe Sinnott. "There are jobs, construction jobs, things of that nature. So it's a good thing for the Erie economy."

Construction is expected to begin in the next few weeks.

Officials are hoping the entire project will be wrapped up by mid-2019.