Safety Patrols as Busy Boating Season Approaches

The Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of the local boating season is now just one week away.

And that means more safety patrols will be on the water.

Today, we went along with the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission on Presque Isle Bay.

Although the weather was a bit cool for pleasure  boaters, it is prime time for bass fishing, so plenty of bass boats were on the water.

Waterways Conservation Officer Matt Visosky reminds all boaters he chats with to keep an eye on the weather, and make sure they have all the required safety gear.

He says by far the most important equipment are life jackets.

Visosky said, "Life jackets is boating 101. Life jackets for every person on the boat, the right size and in good condition."

Once the boating season gets in full swing, another problem is congestion, with power boats, sail boats, kayaks and jets skis all on the water.

