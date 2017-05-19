Murder Victim's Mother Testifies At 14-Year-Old Defendant's Hearing

One of the youngest people ever to be charged with murder in Erie county, made his way into a courtroom Friday afternoon.

Keyon Lucas, 15, is heading to trial on several charges, including first-degree murder.

Lucas was just 14-years-old when police say he fired a gun into a vehicle full of people, killing Erie man Lavell Beason, 24. It happened back in January.

Friday afternoon, Beason's mother, Cathleen Myers, took the stand.

She testified they were in the neighborhood of east 22nd street, checking out an apartment for herself. She was inside, when she heard gunshots outside. She testified that Lucas was one of the boys she saw across the street on a porch, before the shooting.

Erie police Detective Sergeant Chris Janus also testified Friday that police recovered four .40-caliber shell casings from the scene, and one from the victim's body at autopsy, they all came from the same gun.

Police have not recovered the murder weapon.

Det. Janus also testified that several witnesses identified Keyon Lucas as the shooter, including a woman who was inside the van with the murder victim.

Friday, Assistant Erie County District Attorney Michael Garcia also added a charge of flight to avoid apprehension. This, because after the charges were filed against Lucas on February 1st, he went on the run.

U.S. Marshals nabbed him about 21 days later at a home in Detroit, Michigan, where he was found hiding along with a man named Grover Lyons, he's the suspect in another Erie murder.

Magisterial District Judge Paul Bizzarro determined there is enough evidence to send the case on to a full trial.



No trial date has been set, Lucas remains in the Erie county prison without bond.