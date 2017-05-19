Former Erie Man Pleads Guilty In Sex Trafficking Case - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Former Erie Man Pleads Guilty In Sex Trafficking Case

    A 22 year old, formerly of Erie, has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of sex trafficking of a child and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. Devonte Lamonte Lucas, pleaded guilty to two counts. In connection with the guilty plea, investigators say he and a co-defendant knowingly recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, provided, advertised and maintained two minor victims who engaged in commercial sex acts.
    Lucas illegal activity was stopped when members of the Millcreek Police Department observed Lucas transport a minor female to a Millcreek motel in 2015.  undercover officers had set up a meeting at the motel with the victim. 
    Lucas is set to be sentenced on September 11. ###

