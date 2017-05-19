Davis Concedes to Oligeri in Erie County Executive Race

In the race for Erie County Executive, Brenton Davis has officially conceded to Art Oligeri, who will now serve as the Republican candidate.

"Win, lose or draw, I'm happy with the outcome,” said Davis. “We gave it our all and I have no regrets."

On Election Day, Oligeri defeated four challengers on the Republican ballot, by securing 30 percent of the votes.

However, Davis was only 214 vote behind Oligeri, so the two men decided to wait for the election office to complete an official vote count, before they declared a winner.

“We really got to know one another,” said Oligeri. “It just goes to show, politics do not have to be negative."

After checking the totals from all 150 precincts, the office determined that the numbers were correct, with Oligeri winning by 214 votes.

“I think it's first and foremost that the voters have spoken,” said Davis. “A 214 deficit, I couldn't be any happier, considering."

Both men agree that it is going to take a unified effort, to defeat Democrat incumbent Kathy Dahlkemper, in November.

"My resources, my assets, my information and my team now become Mr. Oligeri's,” said Davis. “We're just going to shift gears, and move forward to ensure that the status quo ends, and we don't have four more years of managed decline."

"The status quo is ineffective and inadequate,” said Oligeri. “I think with a lot of hard work, I think the others will realize that we need to make a change and we need to make a change now."

The general election will take place on November 7.