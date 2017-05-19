Erie Zoo Debuts New Baby Warthog

There's a new animal at the Erie Zoo and it's debut happened today right on Erie News Now. This is the one month old baby warthog that was born at the zoo. His name is "Rubble" and he's three pounds. When he gets bigger, he'll be placed in an exhibit for zoo visitors to see.

But for the past few weeks, zoo staffers have stepped up to help him grow.

Erie Zoo President Scott Mitchell, says "His mom was not a good mom. shes never been a good mom, so our animal care staff, which is exceptional, stepped in an knew there might be a problem and grabbed him quickly and began taking care of him, literally taking him home and feeding him every three hours around the clock like a baby."

This fall, we're told "Rubble" the warthog will likely move off to another zoo to start his own family. His parents will remain at the Erie Zoo. The new animal reveal comes as the zoo gets ready for the Annual Zoo Parade, Saturday (May 20). It starts at 10am at 18th and State Streets and heads North on State to Perry Square. While there will be animals within the parade, none will be from the zoo because many of animals will not be up to the walking. ##