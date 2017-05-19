Black Eagle Goods Features Variety of Art

Black Eagle Goods hosted their first gallery night at their shop on Peach Street Friday night.

The owner of the shop, David Steele, features a variety of pieces, and one of the artists was there for people to meet and greet.

"We try to deal with as much local artists as possible, be it candles, be it painting, be it taxidermy. We try to work with as many locals who don't have a brick-and-mortar store front," explained Steele.

They also had samples of Erie Ale Works beer, food from Federal Hill Smokehouse, and music from John Nolan.