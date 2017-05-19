Protecting Your Skin from the Sun - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Protecting Your Skin from the Sun

Sun exposure can be dangerous, no matter the kind. Dr. David Benjamin of Dermatology Associates of Erie said there a plenty of other ways to get your daily dose of Vitamin D.

"All sun exposure damages the outer layer of the skin. From a dermalogic point of view, there's no such thing as safe sun exposure," said Dr. Benjamin.

He said while burns heal pretty well, over time skin problems can occur. Such as dryness, color change, and the skin becoming more prone to infections and bruising, but worst of all, skin cancer.

"There are three types of skin cancer that are primary to the skin, basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma."

While clothing and shade are some of the better protective measures for your skin, sunscreen can go a long way if properly administered.

"People don't apply them correctly, they don't use enough, they miss many areas. Many people will put them on as soon as they're in the sun, and you really should be putting them on 20 minutes before," he explained.

As for SPF he recommends 50, to make sure you're completely covered.

He stresses the need to make sure kids are well protected from the sun, because not only are they more sensitive to the sun, but most sun damage we experience, begins when we're young.

