Vernon Township Fire Department Returns to Service

Erie News Now has learned that John Yount, the Fire Chief of Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department has been suspended.

He said the board of directors suspended him Friday evening at their special meeting due to him taking the fire department out of service Wednesday night. 

However, he said he did not do it against the community, nor were they in any danger because the Vernon Central station was handling their calls.

He adds, that he stands by his actions.

The Meadville Tribune reported the fire department went back in service around 8:00 p.m., with a new fire chief, Derek Leskowak. 

Our calls to confirm the information went unanswered.

