Barber Institute Prom Shop Offers Bonding Moment for Parents and Kids

Most high schools in the area have already had prom, or will be in the next few weeks. However, for the adults with intellectual disabilities at the Barber National Institute, prom isn’t until June, but they’re getting ready.

For Annette Wheeler and her daughter Caitlyn, finding a dress for the Expanding Social Opportunities prom is a mother-daughter bonding experience they don’t usually get to experience.

"She's my only daughter. And I went to go take pictures of a friend of mine's daughter for prom yesterday and it's such a special time, so I'm glad they're doing this,” says Annette.

ESO opened up a prom shop for girls to come find the perfect dress for the June event.

"There's just hundreds of choices and we're not in a store where it might just be more chaotic,” says Annette.

The ESO dances themselves create special memories, but they wouldn't be able to do it without all the donations.

"I can't express how grateful we are for all the donations. And the community support has been amazing. Like I said, last year, it was the first year, so we didn't really have too many. But this year we have gotten so many donations. And the love and excitement people get when donating is just great,” says Jaclyn Zacherl, coordinator for ESO.

The men attending prom could even stop by to find a suit and tie for the prom. After all the dress and suit decision making, prom is on their mind. It’s the favorite dance ESO hosts.

"Dancing, listening to music, and eating a lot of food,” says Kathleen Maelivingston, who is going to prom

Prom goers will head to the Ambassador on June 9th for the dance, the theme is Under the Sea.

Click here for more information.