Vice President Pence delivers Grove City College commencement address

United States Vice President Mike Pence calls himself "A Christian, a conservative, and a Republican" in that order.

Saturday, during a commencement address at Grove City College, Pence urged students to follow their dreams, but stay true to their faith.

"Now you're ready to add your voice to the chorus that is America," said Pence. "But as the Bible says, to whom much is given, much will be required."

Pence's stop at Grove City was historic for two reasons. He became the highest-ranking U.S. official to give the commencement speech to a record-high graduating class: 606 students.

"And to this day, Grove City College is one of only a few colleges in the United States to refuse all federal funding," said Pence.

Many students were receptive to the vice president's message.

"It called us to serve our country and in each other, so I appreciated his message to us," said John Porter, a Grove City graduate.

"He didn't make it about politics," said Kate Hussey, a Grove City graduate. "He was respectful to everybody's opinion."

But others, like Megan Baak -- who called Pence one of the most "controversial political figureheads " in a New York Times op-ed released this week -- do not believe Pence's faith-based background warrants him as their commencement speaker.

"A lot of the stances he's taken on the Muslim ban or building a wall don't stand up to me as defending human rights," said Baak following Saturday's commencement.

The vice president also addressed leadership in his commencement address and called President Trump a courageous leader, and a champion of Christian values. But he did not address the ongoing controversy surrounding his administration.

But at the end of the day, Pence brought forth those three pillars he's built his life around, to a college known for its conservative values.

"This is your day, the future is yours," said Pence. "Go get it."