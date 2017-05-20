Ceremony Remembers Riverside Inn

People gathered Saturday afternoon for a memorial service for the historic Riverside Inn at Cambridge Springs. With songs, prayers, speeches and even a "three volley farewell" by American Legion post 381, the Cambridge Springs community said goodbye to a 132-year-old building, that was like a member of the family.

The inn went up in flames on May 2nd. The fire started in the kitchen area, but the exact cause is still unknown. The Riverside had a rich history in the community, and it was an economic driver...hosting parties, weddings, special events and theatre productions.

Randy Gorske, Mayor Cambridge Springs said, "There's a sadness but also a resilience. People focused on the fact that their were a lot of folks and businesses that came out to help the firefighters during that night. That community spirit, I think, is still there and we're going to tap into that and try as we move beyond today's memorial to figure out where we go next as a community."

Post 381 presented a check for 42-hundred-dollars to the Cambridge Springs Fire Department. It will cover the cost of hoses, axes and turnout gear lost or damaged in the massive firefight.