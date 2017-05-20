Car Towed, Driver Questioned in Hit-and-Run that Injured Toddler - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Car Towed, Driver Questioned in Hit-and-Run that Injured Toddler

Erie Police have recovered a car and talked to a driver who may be linked to the hit-and-run accident that injured a two-year-old child Saturday night.

It happened in the 700 block of E. 25th St. as the little girl was visiting family in that neighborhood.

A driver heading east hit the two-year-old girl and did not stop.

Police tell Erie News Now they recovered and towed a black Lexus into the police station for processing.

They have also questioned the driver. Police say he is cooperating with the investigation.

The little girl suffered a head injury.

She was taken to UPMC Hamot then flown to Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh for further assessment.

If you have information, call Erie Police at 814-870-1120. 

