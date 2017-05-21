Motorcyclist Hurt in Accident Last Thursday Dies at Hospital

The victim of a car-motorcycle accident on State Street in Erie last Thursday evening, has died of his injuries. The accident happened at 10th and State Streets. Police reported that a Suzuki car going south on State collided in the intersection with the motorcyclist, 57-year-old Richard Petruso as he headed west on 10th Street.

Police confirmed that the victim died of his injuries Sunday morning at UPMC Hamot, where he had been hospitalized since the time of the accident. Witnesses at the scene told us last week that the man on the motorcycle flew into the air after he was hit by the car, and landed hard onto the ground.

Police traffic investigators have not released the name of the woman who was driving the car. Investigators did notify the office of District Attorney Jack Daneri that the victim died. Investigators are hoping that security camera video from businesses near the intersection will show exactly how the accident happened.