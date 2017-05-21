Local Horse Racing Season Begins

Horse racing season is officially underway at Presque Isle Downs. For fans who love to watch the horses on the track at the downs, it's the season they've been waiting for all winter. You can watch and wager on live thoroughbred racing Sunday through Thursday with a 5:25 p.m.post time, now through October 6.

Each race night features eight races. People lined up a the rail today to cheer on their favorites. We talked to a couple of regular fans about why they love it. Paul Lisowski said since he has retired, he loves making new friendships at the track, but he comes to win. "The thrill of watching it and winning and I'm good at it...so I do win," Paul said. "Hey, I do my homework, spend about 2-3 hours every morning going over the forms and sometimes, I use my gut,." he added.

John Thomas says he loves the local track. "Watching the beautiful animals running...I mean it's great," Thomas said. "It's an old sport, a sport that's been around for years. I just came back from Tampa, I was down in Tampa Downs and this track is one of the best tracks in the country," he added with a smile.

Sundays and Wednesdays are "family night at the races" where you can purchase $2 cheeseburgers, $1 Smith's hot dogs and more from Favre's grill.