Trump foreign trip: Who, what, when, where

President Donald Trump is abroad for the first time as commander in chief, undertaking an ambitious agenda of diplomacy in a nine-day, five-country trip. He's taken almost his entire senior team with him.

Here's what to expect:

What

Trump wants to introduce himself to a global population that remains deeply skeptical of his agenda. While he's kept a steady pace of phone calls and meetings with foreign leaders since taking office, this is the first time he's taking Air Force One to foreign soil.

His advisers say his trip has three key objectives: to reaffirm US leadership in the world, to build key relationships with world leaders and to display unity with three of the world's great religions.

But amid a wave of scandals back home, advisers also hope the trip can help reset the narrative for a beleaguered new president.

Where and when

Trump is planning stops in five different countries during his trip, with a variety of events and photo-ops on his schedule.

Saudi Arabia

Saturday 5/20

Meet with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and other key Saudi officials

Sign a $110 billion arms sale deal

Sunday 5/21

Meet with leaders from other Gulf Cooperation Council nations

Deliver a speech to leaders from more than 50 Muslim nations

Participate in a Twitter town hall

Israel

Monday 5/22

Meet with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin

Lay a wreath at Yad Vashem, Israel's Holocaust remembrance center

Deliver remarks at the Israel Museum

Meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Say a prayer at the Western Wall (joined by daughter Ivanka Trump)

Tuesday 5/23

Meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, in the West Bank

Visit the Church of the Holy Sepulchre

Vatican City

Wednesday 5/24

Audience with Pope Francis (joined by first lady Melania Trump)

Meet with the Vatican secretary of state and tour St. Peter's Basilica

Meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella

Brussels

Wednesday 5/24

Meet with the king and prime minister of Belgium

Thursday 5/25

Meet with European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker

Working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron

Deliver remarks at unveiling of new NATO memorial

Participate in NATO leaders meeting and dinner

Sicily

Friday 5/26

Participate in G7 meetings

Attend concert by La Scala Philharmonic Orchestra

Attend leaders dinner

Saturday 5/27

Participate in G7 meetings

Deliver remarks to American servicemen and women at US air base

Who?

Trump is taking almost his entire White House team with him on his crucial first foreign trip -- a highly ambitious nine-day tour with stops in Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy and Belgium.

But there is one notable exception --White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. Conway remained in Washington with Vice President Mike Pence, who will run the White House in the President's absence.

Here is a manifest of the West Wing power players who all belong to the famously competing factions within the President's fractious inner circle and will be at Trump's side as he travels:

Melania Trump -- first lady

Reince Priebus -- White House chief of staff

Stephen Miller -- senior policy adviser

Jared Kushner -- senior adviser, foreign policy point man and Trump's son-in-law

Steve Bannon -- chief White House strategist

Ivanka Trump -- adviser to the President and Trump's daughter

H.R. McMaster -- national security adviser

Sean Spicer -- White House press secretary

Sarah Huckabee Sanders -- deputy press secretary

Michael Anton -- National Security Council spokesman

Hope Hicks -- White House director of strategic communications

Gary Cohn -- National Economic Council director

Dina Powell -- deputy national security adviser

Josh Raffel -- communications adviser

