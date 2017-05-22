Trump foreign trip: Who, what, when, where

President Donald Trump is abroad for the first time as commander in chief, undertaking an ambitious agenda of diplomacy in a nine-day, five-country trip. He's taken almost his entire senior team with him.
Here's what to expect:
Trump wants to introduce himself to a global population that remains deeply skeptical of his agenda. While he's kept a steady pace of phone calls and meetings with foreign leaders since taking office, this is the first time he's taking Air Force One to foreign soil.
His advisers say his trip has three key objectives: to reaffirm US leadership in the world, to build key relationships with world leaders and to display unity with three of the world's great religions.
But amid a wave of scandals back home, advisers also hope the trip can help reset the narrative for a beleaguered new president.
Trump is planning stops in five different countries during his trip, with a variety of events and photo-ops on his schedule.
Saudi Arabia
Saturday 5/20
Sunday 5/21
Israel
Monday 5/22
Tuesday 5/23
Vatican City
Wednesday 5/24
Brussels
Wednesday 5/24
Thursday 5/25
Sicily
Friday 5/26
Saturday 5/27
Trump is taking almost his entire White House team with him on his crucial first foreign trip -- a highly ambitious nine-day tour with stops in Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy and Belgium.
But there is one notable exception --White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. Conway remained in Washington with Vice President Mike Pence, who will run the White House in the President's absence.
Here is a manifest of the West Wing power players who all belong to the famously competing factions within the President's fractious inner circle and will be at Trump's side as he travels:
Melania Trump -- first lady
Reince Priebus -- White House chief of staff
Stephen Miller -- senior policy adviser
Jared Kushner -- senior adviser, foreign policy point man and Trump's son-in-law
Steve Bannon -- chief White House strategist
Ivanka Trump -- adviser to the President and Trump's daughter
H.R. McMaster -- national security adviser
Sean Spicer -- White House press secretary
Sarah Huckabee Sanders -- deputy press secretary
Michael Anton -- National Security Council spokesman
Hope Hicks -- White House director of strategic communications
Gary Cohn -- National Economic Council director
Dina Powell -- deputy national security adviser
Josh Raffel -- communications adviser
