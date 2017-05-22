Crews Quickly Knock Down Erie House Fire - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Crews Quickly Knock Down Erie House Fire

Posted: Updated:

Crews made quick work of a morning house fire in the city.

It happened at a home in the 200 block of Chestnut Street.

Crews responded to a call of a fire around 9:30 Monday morning.

Firefighters say it started in a bedroom.

No one was home at the time of the fire. The fire was put out in around 10 minutes.

No word yet on a cause.
 

