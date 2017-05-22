Local Animal Shelters Feel Strain with Lengthy Court Proceedings

When there is a suspected cruelty case, the local animal shelters are often required to hold the animals in question as evidence. However, when there are lengthy delays in these cases, it puts a strain on the shelter for both space and money.

Currently the Humane Society is holding a total of 13 dogs as evidence, seven of those dogs are being held from one case alone. That case belongs to Dan Swift, he's being charged with 19 counts all related to a suspected dog fighting ring. This case alone has been delayed more than three times.

With 13 dogs all being held and no sure timetable as to when those cases will end, space in the shelter is at a premium.

The humane society estimates it costs about $50 per day to house one animal. So in the swift case alone, those seven dogs cost the shelter about $350 per day. The dogs have been there nearly 11 months, bringing the total cost up to almost $100,000

Although the costs are high, the shelter says they will do whatever it takes in any cruelty case to get justice for these animals.

“We wait out a long process when it comes to court proceedings,” Executive Director of the Humane Society, Nicole Bawol said.

“We plan on fighting a good fight and we want to make sure these pets are cared for in the long haul and get everything that they deserve, Bawol added.”

The humane society says that they can go after that money in court, but many times the money comes back so slow over such a long period of time it makes it very challenging.