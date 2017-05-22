Sertz on Memorial Cup: 'Erie Could be a Wonderful Host City'

Tens of thousands of hockey fans are in Windsor, Ontario as the Memorial Cup tournament continues. It's a big economic boost to that city's economy. The champions from the Western Hockey League, the Quebec Junior Hockey League, and the Ontario Hockey League are all entered, as well as the hometown team. It's a ten day event, drawing fans, media, and hockey officials from throughout North America.

What would it take for Erie to someday host this big event?

Ron Sertz knows. He tried to get tournament in Erie in 2002 and 2005, when he was a part-owner of the Erie Otters. The bids were unsuccessful, but much has changed since that time. Erie now has a beautiful, renovated area. The Otters have a new owner that's excited about the city. Erie also has a Sports Commission. Sertz is the Executive Director. The commission has experience in bringing big-time sporting events into the area.



The Memorial Cup would be the biggest. Ten days of hockey with tens of thousands of fans. Sertz says Erie has the hotels, the bars, and the restaurants, to accommodate the out- of- town visitors. But, he says, sponsors would have to put up about $2 million to bring the tournament here.

"So it takes a lot of work and you need a lot of partners. You need a city that's willing to host it. You need a state that's willing to host it. You need sponsorship partners that thinks it's important to the community. And, if we could put that together, I think Erie could put in a reasonable bid," Sertz said.

The Ontario Hockey League, normally, would be scheduled to host the Memorial Cup again in 2020. But, the 100th anniversary of the tournament would fall that year and Sertz believes the event would, most likely, be held in the same city as the first one. That would be Toronto. But, Sertz says Erie should soon start planning for 2021.





