Saegertown Businesses Struggling Because of Road Construction Projects

Retail businesses in Saegertown are struggling with two major road construction projects leading to some road closings and detours, and causing many potential customers to avoid the area.

PennDOT is spending more than $10 million on a roundabout project at each end of the borough plus a bridge rehabilitation project.

Many business owners say their business is down significantly.

Saegertown Beer Owner Karen McDonald said, "We are down 25% to 30%. Two factories on the end of town are re routed. It is not good with the holiday coming. It is my busy season."

During the construction, access to businesses has been preserved.

But is is not as easy as usual for drivers to get in and out of some businesses.

PennDOT is asking for patience.

The south roundabout will be done in late July.

The north end work is due to finish in late October.

PennDOT Spokesman Jim Carroll said, "We try to be as sensitive as we can. Get in, get the project done and get out. Maintain access while we do it."