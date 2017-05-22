Little Girl is at Home Recovering After Hit & Run Accident

Erie police are actively working on two hit and run investigations.

In both cases, the victims are young children.

The victim in the first hit and run incident, is now home recovering.

Erie News Now sat down with the little girl and her parents.

It's amazing to think Lydia Malango, 5, was hit by an SUV just about six days ago, and other than her bicycle being ruined, and some scrapes, she's in good spirits.

Lydia was hit by a car last Wednesday evening around 5:30, as she played outside with her friends near 10th and Tacoma.

An adult told a group of kids to move away from the street, but witnesses say a car came driving fast through the area, and hit Lydia while she was on her bicycle. Police say surveillance video shows that the driver didn't even tap his brakes after he hit the little girl.



Lydia actually went back to school on Monday.

Her parents say, fortunately, she did not suffer any internal injuries or broken bones.



But her father, Mlongeca Malango, says she is experiencing nightmares from the trauma of being hit, "We have the problem at night, when she sleeps, sometimes at night she wakes up and she cries 'Oh my God, I saw the car come hit me,'" said Mlongeca Malango.

While police have recovered the SUV, and have talked to the owner, the driver remains at large as police work to positively identify him.

Lydia's parents say the hitting SUV isn't familiar to them, or the neighborhood, and they're hoping police are able to make an arrest, "I don't know him, I've never seen him, I don't know this vehicle," said Lydia's mother.



Hours after Lydia left the hospital, another child is rushed in, also injured by a hit by a hit and run vehicle.



It happened around 6:30 Saturday night near east 25th and Reed streets.

In this case, police say a two year old girl was with her family, and a vehicle hit her as she tried to cross the street.

The car drove off. Police tell Erie News Now that they found a black Lexus that's believed to be the hitting vehicle, and processed it for evidence on Monday.

Police also say they've questioned the driver, who is reportedly cooperating.

We're told the little girl is being treated at a Pittsburgh hospital.



Erie police traffic investigators are working on both cases, but no charges yet in either case.

