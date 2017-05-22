UPDATE: Carjacking, hit-and-run ends after suspect crashes into Saint Vincent Hospital building

A pick-up truck is stolen after a man deliberately gets hit by the truck.

According to police, a 22-year-old man was crossing State St. near W. 17th St. when the driver of a red Mayor Bros. Construction Co. pick-up truck stopped to let the man cross. After crossing, he allegedly bolted back out in front of the truck and was reportedly hit by the truck. When the driver got out of the truck to check on him, the suspect jumped into the truck and fled the scene.

Police told Erie News Now that minutes later, that truck collided into a sign, a parked red SUV, and an elderly man who was getting out of a parked car near Saint Vincent on W. 26th St. and Sassafras St.

The carjacker continued to drive erratically until he finally stopped after crashing into the St. Vincent Professional Services Building at 311 W 24th St.

No injuries were reported to those inside the building. But witnesses say the suspect was bleeding when he fled from the truck. Police believe the injury is self-inflicted. A trail of blood lined the sidewalk as he walked into Saint Vincent for treatment. The elderly man was taken to UPMC-Hamot for treatment of traumatic injuries.

The suspect's name and injury status have not been released. Erie Police continue to investigate the case.