Opening Arguments Set for Tuesday in Erie Murder Retrial - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Opening Arguments Set for Tuesday in Erie Murder Retrial

Posted: Updated:
Julian Mickel Julian Mickel

Opening arguments will start Tuesday morning in the retrial of an Erie man charged in a 2014 murder.

Police say Julian Mickel, 26, fatally shot Jaree Warren, 24, near West 18th and Raspberry in Erie in December 2014.

A jury deadlocked in March after 8 hours of deliberations.

The defense raised questions about the testimony of eyewitnesses who identified Mickel as the shooter.

Mickel is already serving time for shooting at Warren two weeks before the murder.

Jury selection wrapped up late Monday afternoon.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com