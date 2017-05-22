Opening Arguments Set for Tuesday in Erie Murder Retrial

Opening arguments will start Tuesday morning in the retrial of an Erie man charged in a 2014 murder.

Police say Julian Mickel, 26, fatally shot Jaree Warren, 24, near West 18th and Raspberry in Erie in December 2014.

A jury deadlocked in March after 8 hours of deliberations.

The defense raised questions about the testimony of eyewitnesses who identified Mickel as the shooter.

Mickel is already serving time for shooting at Warren two weeks before the murder.

Jury selection wrapped up late Monday afternoon.