District Granted Extension to Submit Financial Plan

The state has given Erie's Public Schools an extension to submit its revised financial recovery plan to the department of education.

CFO and Incoming Superintendent Brian Polito asked the PA Department of Education for more time as they work to recalculate how much additional state funding it will take to keep the district solvent for the next school year and beyond. They now have until June 26th to submit their request.

Public Financial Management of Philadelphia, the adviser assigned to Erie under its "financial watch status," must now take all the reconfiguration costs and savings into the equation. That includes closing Wayne and Emerson Gridley Schools and turning East and Strong Vincent into middle schools, plus figuring in 52 planned cuts in faculty, and hoping that at least 25 teachers take an early retirement incentive. "This time around it's been a little more complex to do those projections because we have so many moving parts," Polito said, "and we have to incorporate the savings from the consolidation and reconfiguration into the revised plan, so that's why it's taking longer to have that done."

Polito said the advisers are still looking for possible costs savings in areas such as health insurance or charter tuition. "PFM and the department has given us some additional ideas on ways we could maybe enhance revenue a little more or save money in certain areas, so those pieces will also be incorporated into this baseline projection, and will ultimately drive out what our deficit is after we've been able to do everything we can here locally," the incoming superintendent said.

When PFM arrives at a hard number, the request for more funds is not just for next year. Erie's Public Schools hope to follow other so-called watch or recovery districts, who starting last year are receiving a permanent adjustment in their funding. Chester Upland in Delaware County, about half the size of the Erie School District, now receives $12- million more a year in its state subsidy. Even smaller Wilkensburg Schools in Allegheny County - a district that did move to close its high schools, is getting $3-million more a year on a permanent basis.

Ultimately, it will be up to the state legislator in the budgeting process to approve Erie's request. According to Mr. Polito, they'll start, by seeking buy-in from the local delegation. "Once we have the number finalized with PFM and the Department of Education, that's the number we need to survive for the next several years...we're going to then reach out to our local legislators, talk to them and make sure that's something that they can support as we move into this final month of budget deliberations at the state level," he said.