Fatal Blast at Ariana Grande Concert at Manchester Arena

Multiple U.S officials briefed on the investigation so far say authorities in the UK suspect that explosion in Manchester was by a suicide bomber, according to NBC News.



Manchester police are now saying 19 people are confirmed dead and 50 injured.



A Manchester official said the explosion was outside the arena.



Bomb disposal units rushed to the arena where Ariana Grande was to perform.



Police said there is a second suspect device near the arena and they are investigating.

The BBC is reporting that British counter-terrorism teams are assembling in London.

Pop star Ariana Grande was preparing to perform at the arena when the blast went off, her opening act, Rapper Bia, tweeted out that she was "okay" following the blast.

