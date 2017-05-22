Blast From the Past

84-year-old Robert Iannotti began his career as a horse race jockey in 1950. A native of Rhode Island, he raced in not only all of the country, but of the world. He was the first American horse race jockey to race in Japan in 1955, after serving in the military.

"First race I rode there I won the Sansi Stakes, I was second in another stake that day," said Iannotti.

He said for the most part, the races are the same in Japan, but they ride both clockwise and counter-clockwise.

"I really liked it there. I got a little home sick too," he said.

He then returned to the states in 1956, mostly racing there but he also raced in Cuba, Canada and Mexico. Throughout his career, he raced all over the world, but there are two races he will never forget.

"The first race you ride, the first winner, it always stays with you, and the last winner," said Iannotti.

His first win was in 1950 in Omaha, Nebraska, it was his eighth race in his career. His last win was in 1979 at the Commodore Downs race track that was located in Fairview Township, until it closed down in the eighties. That win was one he came out of retirement for, and he won on a 15-year-old horse.

But now he watches the races, on the other side of the fence.

"I get a little kick out of it. It's always in your blood. Once you've been on the racetrack," he said.