St. Martin's Center Holds Open House - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

St. Martin's Center Holds Open House

Posted: Updated:

The St. Martin Center held an open house for their new Early Learning Center. 

The St. Martin Center purchased the former bank building on 18th and State Street two years ago, to expand the former Early Learning Center that was located in Lovell Place.

The Early Learning Center services include Pre-K education, before and after school care, and allows more families to get back to work.

They've invested about 2.1 million dollars into the facility, and hope it helps improve the local area.

"It's part of Erie's renewal and it's going to benefit all of downtown. I think with little by little, positive steps in investments with children and just the physical investment in space is going to hopefully lift the tide, as they say," said David Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer of the St. Martin's Center.

They are still accepting more children into their programs.
 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com