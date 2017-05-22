St. Martin's Center Holds Open House

The St. Martin Center held an open house for their new Early Learning Center.

The St. Martin Center purchased the former bank building on 18th and State Street two years ago, to expand the former Early Learning Center that was located in Lovell Place.

The Early Learning Center services include Pre-K education, before and after school care, and allows more families to get back to work.

They've invested about 2.1 million dollars into the facility, and hope it helps improve the local area.

"It's part of Erie's renewal and it's going to benefit all of downtown. I think with little by little, positive steps in investments with children and just the physical investment in space is going to hopefully lift the tide, as they say," said David Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer of the St. Martin's Center.

They are still accepting more children into their programs.

