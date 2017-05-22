Duran's Down Home Day's Donates $5,000 to PA Veterans Foundation - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Duran's Down Home Day's Donates $5,000 to PA Veterans Foundation

Posted: Updated:
WATERFORD, Pa -

Several members of the Erie News Now night crew tasted dishes created at the Duran's Down Home Days Cast Iron Chef competition.

Amanda Post, Mike Ruzzi, Mattknoedler, and nightly producer, Brianna Carle spent the weekend chowing down and having a good time judging the tough competition.

Eight teams competed in this year's competition; which exceeds the two team's who participated last year.

This year's Master Cast Iron Chef Winner was a team called, "Swine Dining."

They won a $2,000 cash prize.

Teams also raised money to go to the PA Veterans Foundation.

The Cascade Club, represented by the "Lucky Charm Girls" team, donated $1,000 to the charity.

Overall, a $5,000 check was presented to retired officer, Mike Gould, for the PA Veterans Foundation.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com