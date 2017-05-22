Duran's Down Home Day's Donates $5,000 to PA Veterans Foundation

Several members of the Erie News Now night crew tasted dishes created at the Duran's Down Home Days Cast Iron Chef competition.

Amanda Post, Mike Ruzzi, Mattknoedler, and nightly producer, Brianna Carle spent the weekend chowing down and having a good time judging the tough competition.

Eight teams competed in this year's competition; which exceeds the two team's who participated last year.

This year's Master Cast Iron Chef Winner was a team called, "Swine Dining."

They won a $2,000 cash prize.

Teams also raised money to go to the PA Veterans Foundation.

The Cascade Club, represented by the "Lucky Charm Girls" team, donated $1,000 to the charity.

Overall, a $5,000 check was presented to retired officer, Mike Gould, for the PA Veterans Foundation.