Millcreek Supervisors Look to Amend Township Sign Ordinance - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Supervisors Look to Amend Township Sign Ordinance

Posted: Updated:

With the primary election cycle over, political signs are on their way down this time of year. However, when it's time to put them back out around November, the rules could be very different in Millcreek Township.

In recent elections, election signs have been getting larger and larger, with many of the candidates opting to use those 4x8 plywood billboards along with the traditional yard sign.

Millcreek Township is looking to amend their ordinance that would address signs all across the township, including election signs. An election sign would fall under the category of a temporary sign. These signs would not be allowed to be any larger than five square feet.

The township is also looking to address the numbers of signs you can have per property. This would cut back on those clusters on busy corners, such as 12th and peninsula.

"Im going to take a guess that we all have a little different views on it, said Millcreek Supervisor, John Groh.

I think we all recognize the fact that some regulation is needed. Its a matter of getting the regulation that is fair and compliant but also doesn't violate the first amendment," Groh added.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com