Millcreek Supervisors Look to Amend Township Sign Ordinance

With the primary election cycle over, political signs are on their way down this time of year. However, when it's time to put them back out around November, the rules could be very different in Millcreek Township.

In recent elections, election signs have been getting larger and larger, with many of the candidates opting to use those 4x8 plywood billboards along with the traditional yard sign.

Millcreek Township is looking to amend their ordinance that would address signs all across the township, including election signs. An election sign would fall under the category of a temporary sign. These signs would not be allowed to be any larger than five square feet.

The township is also looking to address the numbers of signs you can have per property. This would cut back on those clusters on busy corners, such as 12th and peninsula.

"I’m going to take a guess that we all have a little different views on it,” said Millcreek Supervisor, John Groh.

“I think we all recognize the fact that some regulation is needed. It’s a matter of getting the regulation that is fair and compliant but also doesn't violate the first amendment," Groh added.