United Way Unveils New 211 System

You know you need to dial 911 for emergencies, but about for those non-emergencies that you need an agency? The United Way of Erie County is offering a solution to that issue, and it’s right in the palm of your hand.

All you have to do is dial 211, and instantly you’ll have access to an operator than can refer you to a variety of services, like CYS, food, shelter, and clothing, or support groups, plus much more.

A live specialist is available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The United Way of Erie County hopes in the future the specialist will be available 24/7.

Another feature to the service is immediate translation services.

The number is currently available to Erie, Venango, and Warren County residents. By the end of 2017, Crawford, Jefferson, and McKean Counties will have access to 211. The United Way of Erie County hopes to have the number available to the entire 12 county region Northwest Pennsylvania by the end of 2018.

President of the United Way of Erie County tells Erie News Now unlike the 911 system, this won’t cost tax payers any money. The system is funded by private donations.

If you don’t feel like talking on the phone, you can also text a number for help. All you need to do is provide your zip code and the issue you’re having and text it to 898-211.

Or, you can head to this website to learn more.