Help Choose Mascot & School Colors for Erie High School

The community has a chance to have their say on the mascot for Erie's new high school.

Last week, the Erie school district announced the new name for Central Tech High School is Erie High School.

And now, the district has released an online survey to get community input on the options for a new mascot and colors for the school.

Community voting is now open, and closes this Thursday at noon.

The district will announce the final selection at a rally at Vets Stadium June 2.

