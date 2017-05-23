Funding Identified for Community College, No Tax Increase Expected

The push for a community college in Erie County took a giant step forward today. Money has been found to make sure the college can operate, apparently, without any burden to taxpayers.

Gaming revenue, that is currently being used to pay for the airport runway extension project, and renovations to the Erie Insurance Arena, would be used to fund the community college. The bond issue for the runway project will be paid off this year, the bond for the arena expires in 2021.. According to Ron DiNicola, of Empower Erie, $3.8 million in gaming funds would be available annually for the next five years.



The plan still must be approved by Erie County Council, who would be the official sponsor of the community college. Today, the plan received the endorsement of the Erie Community Foundation Board of Trustees.

"We've invested in airports. We've invested in runways. We've invested in hotels. We've invested in the Convention Center. These are all great things. Now, perhaps, it would be time to invest in people," Batchelor said.

The Erie Community Foundation, the Susan Hirt Hagen Fund, and the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority today awarded the community college a one-time grant.. That grant totals $3.7 million dollars and will be used to implement the start-up plan.