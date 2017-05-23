Funding Identified for Community College, No Tax Increase Expect - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Funding Identified for Community College, No Tax Increase Expected

Posted: Updated:

The push for a community college in Erie County took a giant step forward today.  Money has been found to make sure the college can operate, apparently, without any burden to taxpayers.

Gaming revenue, that is currently being used to pay for the airport runway extension project, and renovations to the Erie Insurance Arena, would be used to fund the community college. The bond issue for the runway project will be paid off this year, the bond for the arena expires in 2021.. According to Ron DiNicola, of Empower Erie, $3.8 million in gaming funds would be available annually for the next five years.
      

The plan still must be approved by Erie County Council, who would be the official sponsor of the community college. Today, the plan received the endorsement of the Erie Community Foundation Board of Trustees.

"We've invested in airports.  We've invested in runways.  We've invested in hotels.  We've invested in the Convention Center.  These are all great things.  Now, perhaps, it would be time to invest in people," Batchelor said.

The Erie Community Foundation, the Susan Hirt Hagen Fund, and the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority today awarded the community college a one-time grant.. That grant totals $3.7 million dollars and will be used to implement the start-up plan.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com