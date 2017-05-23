Students and Staff Evacuated at J.S. Wilson

Scary moments for kids a J.S. Wilson Middle School this afternoon. They were evacuated from the school around 1:30 today, when fire alarms started ringing.

Four different fire companies responded.

Kearsarge fire officials on the scene tell Erie News Now that they found smoke in the school’s gym, and it was isolated to just that area. Firefighters discovered it was actually vapor from a leak in the ventilation system on the roof, but it was shut off before crews arrived.

There wasn’t a fire or any electrical hazards, but everyone was still evacuated for safety precautions.

“In a facility like this where the children might not be as aware as say adults in an office building or something as to the hazard, it's important that they be under the guidance of their teachers and staff here and get them out of the building. Where we can account for all of them, and they can all be safe,” says Lieutenant Joe Radachy with the Kearsarge Fire Department.

Everyone was let back in the school just after 2 p.m., once the majority of the vapor was out of the building.