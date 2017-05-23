Man Convicted in Murder of Erie Teen Gets More than Two Decades in Prison

The man convicted of shooting and killing an Erie teen will spend more than two decades behind bars.

Judge Rusty Cunningham sentenced Darion Eady, 22, to serve 23 years, 10 months to 47 years, 8 months in prison Tuesday afternoon.

Judge Cunningham also called Eady a clear and present danger to the community.

In February, a jury found Eady guilty of third-degree murder for the July 2015 killing of Elijah Jackson, 16.

He was one of two teens killed in a hail of gunfire outside a house party.

Eady was scheduled for sentencing earlier this month, but it was cancelled when the defense lawyer fell ill.

A judge rejected a defense request for a new trial based on a claim of juror misconduct.