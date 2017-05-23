Man Convicted in Murder of Erie Teen Gets More than Two Decades - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Convicted in Murder of Erie Teen Gets More than Two Decades in Prison

Posted: Updated:
Darion Eady Darion Eady

The man convicted of shooting and killing an Erie teen will spend more than two decades behind bars.

Judge Rusty Cunningham sentenced Darion Eady, 22, to serve 23 years, 10 months to 47 years, 8 months in prison Tuesday afternoon.

Judge Cunningham also called Eady a clear and present danger to the community.

In February, a jury found Eady guilty of third-degree murder for the July 2015 killing of Elijah Jackson, 16.

He was one of two teens killed in a hail of gunfire outside a house party.

Eady was scheduled for sentencing earlier this month, but it was cancelled when the defense lawyer fell ill.

A judge rejected a defense request for a new trial based on a claim of juror misconduct.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com