Julian Mickel Murder Retrial Underway - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

The murder retrial of Julian Mickel started today at the Erie County Courthouse.

He is charged with the December 2014 shooting death of Jaree Warren outside a west side Erie bar.

Two months ago, a jury deadlocked after deliberating for about eight hours over two days.

In opening arguments today. both sides appeared as if they will use similar witnesses and evidence.

The prosecution says it will call two eyewitnesses who say Mickel was the shooter.

The defense attorney said those witnesses are not credible.

And she plans to present two other witnesses who will say Mickel was not the shooter.

The prosecution is seeking a first degree murder conviction.

