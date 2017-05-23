Mother of Teen Murder Victim Reacts to Darion Eady Sentencing

A lengthy prison sentence today for Darion Eady, a young Erie man convicted of killing local teenager Elijah Jackson.

Judge Rusty Cunningham sentenced Eady to 23 years and 10 months to 47 years and 8 months.

The shooting happened at a party in the summer of 2015.

Another teen was killed at the same party.

Eady's family asked for mercy.

But the judge called him a clear and present danger to the community citing the shooting, photographs linking him to a gang and a dozen arrests starting at age 17.

District Attorney Jack Daneri said, "If you look at his record you see the first conviction was at 17 for having a firearm. The last conviction is for using the firearm. It was going to happen."

Jackson's mother, Vanessa Belen said she is satisfied with the sentence, but she said will suffer forever from an unbearable loss.

She said, "It is bittersweet, because at the end of the day it doesn't change anything. You know Elijah won't come back. Darion gets to live."

Eady's lawyer said there will be an appeal

Bruce Sandmeyer said, "He will of course appeal the conviction. And he will be appealing several legal issues that occurred throughout the case."