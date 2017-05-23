Former State Senator and Community Servant William Sesler Dies

Former State Senator William Sesler, a long-time community and democratic party leader, has died at age 89. Sesler represented north western Pennsylvania in the state senate from 1960 to 1972.

While in the senate, Bill Sesler was instrumental in passing legislation that created the PA Public Television Network, and in making reforms to mental health laws. In 1970, he narrowly lost in a bid for a U.S. Senate seat, but he never lost his interest in politics. He was connected to all the movers and shakers in the democratic party from the local, to the state and national level. He supported countless campaigns with his time, intellect, and wallet.

Fellow attorney and democratic activist Phil Friedman said Sesler was always his first call when trying to raise money for candidates. "I mean, he was just an enormous person in the community and especially in the democratic community...he was still writing letters to the editor and op ed pieces within the last year, he was so sharp, he was a renaissance guy...he really and truly was," Friedman said.

After returning to Erie to continue his law practice Bill Sesler spent his life, serving the Erie community. He helped to found the Martin Luther King Center, the John F. Kennedy Center, and Community Health Net, directed the campaign to fluoridate the Erie water supply and served on many boards and committees. "I've known Bill close to 40 years,"Friedman said. "He's been a mentor to a lot of us, and just been a great guy and he's going to be missed.

Sesler was active in the life of First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, where he taught an adult Sunday School class for 30 years. His funeral service will take place there on Friday morning. Calling hours are Thursday 4:00 - 8:30 p.m. at Burton Funeral home on West 10th Street.