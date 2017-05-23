Four Charged in Death of 13-Year-Old Girl in Ashtabula County

Four people face charges in connection to the death of a 13-year-old Kara Zdanczewski in Ashtabula County.

John Bove, 46, is charged with aggravated murder and kidnapping.

The registered sex offender was arrested in Sharon, Pennsylvania, after a brief chase.

Debra Bove, Malachi Shultz and Stanley Wilfong are charged with obstructing justice.

Shultz and Wilfong are also accused of tampering with evidence.

The girl was reported missing earlier this month.

Police say she was shot and her body was found in a field in Saybrook Township.