Four Charged in Death of 13-Year-Old Girl in Ashtabula County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Four Charged in Death of 13-Year-Old Girl in Ashtabula County

Posted: Updated:

Four people face charges in connection to the death of a 13-year-old Kara Zdanczewski in Ashtabula County.

John Bove, 46, is charged with aggravated murder and kidnapping.

The registered sex offender was arrested in Sharon, Pennsylvania, after a brief chase.

Debra Bove, Malachi Shultz and Stanley Wilfong are charged with obstructing justice.

Shultz and Wilfong are also accused of tampering with evidence.

The girl was reported missing earlier this month.

Police say she was shot and her body was found in a field in Saybrook Township.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com