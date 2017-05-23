Are Erie's New Americans Registering to Vote?

Erie's immigrant and refugee population is steadily growing, to about 15% of the city population. After low registration and voter turnout in the May primary election last week, Erie News Now wanted to know if our newest American citizens here are voting.

At the multicultural resource center a classroom of people from Bhutan and Iraq are preparing to take their naturalization exam. They must be in this country four years and nine months, before they can even apply for citizenship. John Griffiths has been volunteering as a teacher for the preparation classes for six years. He is preparing them for an oral and written exam at the immigration office in Buffalo, NY. And he does emphasize voting. "Basically the fact that they can vote after they become citizens and that they need to register and I tell them where to go to register," he said. "And I tell them, as far as I'm concerned it's their most important right that they have as citizens."

People who work with this population, believe they are slow to exercise that right, especially if they are older and struggling to learn the English language. Executive Director of the Multicultural Resource Center, Paul Jericho said, "I think the younger ones probably are a little more pro-registering to vote, and become a little more active than some of the seniors. For the seniors, the challenge is passing the English test and it's a hallelujah once they pass the test." He does believe they become more active over time, but says it's a slow process.