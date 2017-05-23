Riding in Remembrance

Over 30 bikers came out to ride in remembrance for 57-year-old Richard Petruso, who died in a motorcycle accident last Thursday. They rode from the scene of the accident, 10th and State Street, to Brugger Funeral Homes on West 38th Street.

"We are here to celebrate that God has taken him and he will in a better place now," said Richard Travers, a friend of Petruso.

The Mission Riders come out to ride when a life has been taken from a motorcycle accident. Chaplain and founder, Vince Rizzone said already this year there have been a few accidents, and now they ride because of a death.

"Because of another death, because of another accident. Because of another senseless thing that happened where we lost another life," said Rizzone.

He said many of them have had their fare show of close calls, always serving as a wake-up call. They urge drivers to slow down and remain alert especially as bike season begins.

"When you're riding you have to always look for your out, you have to look at the scenario," said Chuck Costa, a motorcyclist.

"The motorcycle always loses no matter who's at fault. So I say, always look for the headlight. Look and see if there's a bike coming, give them a chance," stressed Rizzone.

"We pray that today is an awareness to people, they'll be aware, something they'll remember. So when they get to a corner, they'll look twice and save a life," said Travers.