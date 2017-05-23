Millcreek Twp. Supervisors approve sign ordinance changes

If you're a Millcreek Twp. resident supporting a political candidate in November's general election, you might want to do your homework.

That's because a change to the township's temporary sign ordinance passed Tuesday night permits only two signs per residential property.

"We've found that there has been an issue over the last few years with temporary signs in the township," said Supervisor Brian McGrath.

"We're ensuring that properties aren't getting cluttered with signs and what neighborhoods look like," said Mark Shaw, township solicitor.

And Millcreek residents can only post these smaller signs, up to five square feet. So the giant 32 square feet signs cluttering intersections during the spring primary are now permitted on commercial properties only with a 60-day notice.

"If you're going to put up a larger sign, the 4'x8' on a commercial property, then you'll have to come in and get a permit for it," said McGrath.

Supervisors made the change in accordance to a new Supreme Court ruling requiring content neutral ordinances for the temporary signs.

Millcreek's sign saga has been ongoing since last summer, when the township filed a civil lawsuit against then-State Sen. candidate, Republican Dan Laughlin. They pulled that lawsuit in September.

When it comes to enforcing the ordinance, township supervisors believe it will be easier to do now than before.

"The issue is going to be people knowing what the ordinance is and paying attention to it," said McGrath.

And township officials believe the ordinance is tailored clearly enough that it doesn't violate 1st Amendment rights.

"It regulates by size and things along those lines that the Supreme Court says is allowed," said Shaw.

McGrath also told me tonight he believes the changes in this ordinance will help defend the township against the final pending lawsuit regarding the sign ordinance.