Erie School District Turns to Social Media for Feedback

With the district's reconfiguration plan in place, there are a lot of decisions to be made.

From school name, to mascot, and even colors.

A lot of these changes are coming down to democracy.

The district is turning to the people to decide, and a big way it's accomplishing this, is through social media.



The school district has created a survey online for the community to give their input.

If you take a look at the Google doc survey, you can see the two questions.

The first is regarding the mascot.

The choices: Storms, Titans, Royals, Centaurs.

Simply select your choice and scroll down to the next question which is all about colors.

Your choices are Carolina blue with either storm grey, silver, or black, or royal purple and gold, or green and gold.

Once you make your choices, just hit the submit button and you're done.

The results will be revealed at a pep rally at Veteran's Stadium on June 2nd.

The district also held a live Q&A session to answer some of your questions.

If you take a look at the video you can see school officials gathered at their meeting, discussing the future of the school district.

The school leaders took turns answering various questions like class schedules, class sizes, and course offerings.

Then, the leaders took turns introducing themselves.

The video lasted about 13 minutes and folks on Facebook had the opportunity to comment their questions.

They also pulled from questions that were emailed to the district.

One of the main things the administrators focused on was encouraging families to attend the open houses for the new middle schools. One of which is taking place tonight for Strong Vincent incoming seventh grade students.

For a full list of the open houses, you can log onto Facebook.