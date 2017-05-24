Gov. Tom Wolf Joins UPMC Leaders to Announce New Business Operations Center in Erie, Creation of Nearly 200 Jobs

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joined UPMC and UPMC Health Plan leaders Wednesday morning to announce the opening of a new business operations center in Erie.

The new business operations center will create nearly 200 new, full-time jobs within three years.

“This facility will support the important services that UPMC is already providing in Erie and across the state," said Gov. Wolf in a news release sent to Erie News Now. "I applaud their continued dedication to the local community.”

UPMC Hamot purchased a 70,000 square foot building at 380 East Bayfront Parkway, just east of State Street, for the center.

It received funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development through a $300,000 Pennsylvania First grant.

The new center is set to open this fall.

Future expansion is expected.

UPMC Health Plan is a medical and behavioral health insurer with about 3.2 million members.