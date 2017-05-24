Gov. Tom Wolf Joins UPMC Leaders to Announce New Business Operat - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Gov. Tom Wolf Joins UPMC Leaders to Announce New Business Operations Center in Erie, Creation of Nearly 200 Jobs

Posted: Updated:

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joined UPMC and UPMC Health Plan leaders Wednesday morning to announce the opening of a new business operations center in Erie.

The new business operations center will create nearly 200 new, full-time jobs within three years.

“This facility will support the important services that UPMC is already providing in Erie and across the state," said Gov. Wolf in a news release sent to Erie News Now. "I applaud their continued dedication to the local community.”

UPMC Hamot purchased a 70,000 square foot building at 380 East Bayfront Parkway, just east of State Street, for the center.

It received funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development through a $300,000 Pennsylvania First grant.

The new center is set to open this fall.

Future expansion is expected.

UPMC Health Plan is a medical and behavioral health insurer with about 3.2 million members.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com